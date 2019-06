1,100 LCEC customers without power on Sanibel

An outage has left 1,100 LCEC customers without power on Sanibel Island Friday.

As of 2 p.m. a company spokeswoman said the cause is unknown but crews are working to restore service.

Click ​HERE for an outage map.

If you have questions or concerns, the city advises to visit https://www.lcec.net or call (239) 656-2300.