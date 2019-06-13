Publix subs are back on sale

Now, this is a deal you won’t want to miss— America’s No. 1 sandwich is on sale this weekend starting Thursday.

Now, whole subs at Publix are on sale for $5.99 until June 19. Publix subs usually cost $8.99.

The Pub sub has been dubbed the No. 1 sandwich in America by Thrillist has always been Florida’s “unofficial state sandwich,” according to website.

There are even several Facebook fan pages dedicated to Pub subs of all varieties, which include turkey, Cuban and chicken tender to name a few.

Author: CBS