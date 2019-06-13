Lee County commissioners to vote on FAU water quality research

Fresh in the memories of Southwest Floridians.

Local leaders are taking the next step in combating the water quality crisis.

“Frankly, it’s going to be very similar to the first phase testing,” said Frank Mann, who represents District 5 at the Lee County Board of Commissioners.

Lee County commissioners are slated to vote on approving Florida Atlantic University further research in the Caloosahatchee Estuary.

The project would include collection and examination to see how disposal and treatment systems affect water going to the estuary.

Mann tells us last year’s blue-green algae crisis was some of the worst he’s ever seen. The hope with continuing phase two of the study is to see if this is a continuing problem.

He wants to make sure the information is accurate and a clear trend. Phase two is projected to cost nearly $90,000. A grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection would cover it.

It is clear to leaders that clean water creates a trickle-down effect in our day-to-day lives.

“That affects everything about our environment; our environment affects our economy, it affects the health of our citizens,” Mann said. “There is nothing more important than clean, clear water for the foreseeable future.”

Author: Stephanie Byrne / WINK News Writer: Michael Mora