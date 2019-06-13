LEHIGH ACRES
Investigators respond to reported sexual battery in Lehigh Acres
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported sexual battery in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood Thursday morning.
Investigators were near State Road 82 on Gregory Avenue South. The neighborhood was completely blocked initially while CSI was on scene. A wooded area at the scene was also under investigation.
The neighborhood is no longer blocked off, but the incident remains an active investigation. No new information is currently available.