Investigators respond to reported sexual battery in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported sexual battery in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood Thursday morning.

Investigators were near State Road 82 on Gregory Avenue South. The neighborhood was completely blocked initially while CSI was on scene. A wooded area at the scene was also under investigation.

The neighborhood is no longer blocked off, but the incident remains an active investigation. No new information is currently available.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders