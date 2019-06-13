Fort Myers police seek identity of car burglary suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is trying to identifying a person they say is member of a group of car burglary suspects.

The person in the photograph was seen breaking into cars, according to police, in the early morning of June 2, at the Parkside Apartments on Desoto Avenue. They say he was with three other males.

If anyone can identify the suspect, contact FMPD Detective Cierra Carter at 239-321-8036 or [email protected].

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Writer: WINK News