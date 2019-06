Deputies arrest a Bonita Springs man for sex crimes on a minor

A Bonita Springs man has been arrested for sexual assault on a minor Thursday.

The suspect, Martin Bahena-Padron, 35, faces a Capital Sexual Battery charge.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Bonita Springs residence in regards to a sex crime Thursday. After an investigation by detectives, Bahena-Padron was charged.

Bahena-Padron was transported to Lee County Jail.