Bonita Springs man arrested for child abuse goes before judge

A Bonita Springs man accused of sexual acts against children appeared in court.

Martin Bahena-Padron, 35, went before a judge in Lee County Friday, accused of committing sex acts on three victims under 12 years old.

Thursday, Padron was arrested for the sex crimes and faces three counts of Capital Sexual Battery.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bonita Springs residence where Padron was and arrested him after investigation.

Jesse Meyers spends time at nearby businesses and said he knows the lasting effects of these types of crimes.

“I have friends who were victims of things like that,” Meyers said. “And they never forget.”

Neighbors told us they saw the police on scene when they arrested Padron. Recently, they said Padron was seen drinking alcohol under a tree in the neighborhood. Neighbor Devon Harris said something like that would make anyone question who your neighbors are.

“It doesn’t make you feel like you’re home or in a good neighborhood,” Harris said.

Padron was remains in Lee County Jail with bond set at $750,000. If he is able to post bond, Padron will have to stay away from the victims and their mother and surrender his passport to ensure he does not flee to South America.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein