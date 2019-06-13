Alleged suspect arrested in the murder of Jamal Hubert

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Terrance Demetrius Thomas, 30, of Clewiston, was arrested in connection with the death of Jamal Hubert.

Thomas is being held in $100,000 bond.

Hendry County Investigators are continuing to look into information they are receiving about the death of Hubert.

If you have information in the case of Jamal Hubert please call Hendry County Investigators at 863-674-5600 or you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS(8477) and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders