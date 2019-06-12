Suspect steals $500 from a Bonita Springs restaurant

SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a Bonita Springs burglary suspect.

On late Friday evening into the early morning, an unknown suspect broke into Anthony New York Pizza on Coconut Rd. in Bonita Springs.

The suspect removed a small safe and the cash register, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release, which had around $500.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. All tipsters will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

There are several ways to submit an anonymous tip. These include calling, 1-800-780-TIPS (8477); accessing the SWFL Crime Stoppers website; or, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.