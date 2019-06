Resisting the urge to splurge

FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s a problem that almost all of us share: we eat when we’re not hungry. Whether the bad habit is triggered by stress or boredom, the calories can add up quickly.

Registered Dietitian Betsy Opyt stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss a healthy way to prevent the urge to splurge.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Rachel Rothe