Police search for man flashing unsuspecting victims

A flasher on the run!

For the second time in less than a week, Cape Coral Police Department received calls about a man exposing himself along Del Prado Blvd. CCPD thinks it is the same guy. Both incidents happened in a busy part of the Cape where family businesses line the roadway.

”If my kids were to see that,” said Jenna Givens, “they’d be like, ‘mom, what in the world is that guy doing?'”

It is not something Givens wants to explain to her two young boys.

”My kids would be scarred for life,” Givens said.

Certainly not something you would expect to happen at a public bus stop, twice. CCPD is searching for a man who has been spotted touching himself inappropriately at bus stops along Del Prado Blvd.

On Tuesday evening, an incident happened at a bench outside of the Payless Shoe store Givens was shopping on Wednesday.

Down the street outside of a Pep Boys Auto Shop, the man was first seen Friday on a bench with his hands in his shorts.

In the first report, a woman was waiting at the bus stop. She said the man got up and walked towards her, but scurried off when she called the police.

The man was seen taking off in an older burgundy, four-door sedan. In both cases, it was around 10 p.m.

”It’s really important that police catch this guy because for the sole fact that we have families and kids out here,” said Antonio Boccio, a Pep Boys store manager. “This is someone that we need to have behind bars. Not going around town causing mayhem like this.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Michael Mora