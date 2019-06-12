Pets removed from home in limbo until suspect’s case is resolved

A woman is out on bond but still faces serious animal neglect charges. On Tuesday, we showed you Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies removing dozens of pets living in poor conditions from a Lehigh Acres home. But those pups will not be available for adoption.

Right now and for the foreseeable future, Lee County Domestic Animal Services will take care of the dogs.

Neighbors told WINK News Tuesday was not the first time Luuly Quang’s been caught hoarding animals.

“Probably about two-three years ago,” said Jason Cooke, a neighbor, “she got pinched for having a puppy mill and it was almost 30 dogs then.”

We reached out to the sheriff’s office to confirm. The sheriff’s office said they are working on getting us the report. Meanwhile, many WINK News viewers reached out to us, hoping to adopt one of the 28 Maltese dogs who deputies said were covered in urine and feces.

“The animals are essentially held as evidence until that case is adjudicated,” said Stephanie Bell, who works for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

If Quang, 62, is found guilty and loses the rights to the animals, then the dogs go up for adoption. Her case is likely to take several months before it is resolved.

But Bell, senior director of cruelty casework for PETA, said sometimes courts hold a separate custody hearing to determine what is next for the animals.

“Sometimes the suspect will waive custodial rights and essentially allow the animals to be placed into other homes,” Bell said. “But that doesn’t always happen.”

Meanwhile, neighbors told us they had no idea what was happening.

“It’s crazy,” Cooke said. “I mean, you wouldn’t even know it. If she keeps them inside, how you supposed to know?”

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Michael Mora