No more Cape Coral boat rentals without permit or city approval

A business buzz kill – first algae and now an ordinance from the city. One boat rental company is fighting to keep its business afloat.

For the last six years, Johnny Ramsey has owned a boat rental company in Cape Coral.

“I take boats to the yacht club for customers to get on and go out for the day,” Ramsey said.

Business, he said, has been good. Until he got this letter in the mail, which states boat rentals activity from the Cape Coral Yacht Club must be discontinued as of June 18.

Earlier in June, Cape Coral City Council voted that commercial activity, like boat rentals at city parks such as the Yacht Club, is against the rules without a permit or approval from the city.

The change, a city spokesperson said, was made “after complaints three boat rental companies were typing up multiple rental boats at the Yacht Club and taking up spaces meant for residents and visitors.”

The ordinance for no commercial activity at city parks starts next week. A move, Ramsey said, will put him out of business.

“I guess they want me to sell my house in Cape Coral and move to Fort Myers,” Ramsey said. “The mayor says he wants to promote small businesses – this is not promoting small businesses.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora