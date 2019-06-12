Neighbors are in disgust after police rescue dog in abhorrent conditions

A Cape Coral dog was found malnourished and mutilated.

Police went up to the home along SW 22nd Ln. and saw a dog that looked sick and noticed someone cut off its private parts.

The back door was open and they went inside where feces and urine were all over the home. Two other dogs looked okay.

Animal services took the injured dogs to get veterinary care. Neighbors said they are disgusted.

We reached out to animal services and they said the investigation is active. Police said they left the healthy dogs at the home.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Michael Mora