Man convicted of sexual battery on a child gets 30 year sentence

The State Attorney’s Office confirms Gilberto Antonio Mulgado, 35, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of Custodial Sexual Battery following a trial in Lee County in May.

He was also designated a lifetime Sexual Predator, according to the press release.

Mulgado committed acts of sexual battery upon a child for several years. The victim told a guidance counselor at her school about the abuse who then reported it to authorities. Mulgado was arrested in 2017.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders