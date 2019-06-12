FMPD searching for Target thieves who stole $1,000 in merchandise

The Fort Myers Police Department say they are searching for four men suspected to be in a theft ring that has stolen from multiple Target stores throughout Florida.

On May 11, the men were photographed at the Target located at 9350 Dynasty Drive where they stole watches and gift cards worth over $1000.00.

FMPD says the suspects may be driving a 2018 white Hyundai Elantra rental bearing a Michigan tag or a silver Nissan Maxima and are possibly accompanied by other people involved in the theft ring.

If anyone can offer assistance identifying these four males, please contact FMPD Detective Rochelle Curr at (239) 321-7798 or [email protected]

Writer: Lincoln Saunders