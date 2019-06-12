Two women threaten to shoot up a Fort Myers McDonald’s, officers say

Two women have been arrested for threatening to shoot up a Fort Myers McDonald’s.

The suspects are Jokenya Jashae Harris, 25, and Joshara Jashaunae Joneri Harris, 24. Jokenya faces charges of Resisting an Officer Without Violence, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Fraud. Joshara faces charges of Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., Fort Myers Police Department officers responded to a breach of peace by four women and one of them had a handgun. The group threatened to shoot up the Palm Beach Blvd. McDonald’s, according to the FMPD arrest report.

Soon after arriving, officers saw three women running away from the area. Jokenya and Joshara were detained. Jokenya had a taser. She was found to be a convicted felon in illegal possession of the taser. A firearm was found at the restaurant.

Both women have been taken to Lee County Jail.