$105 Million of unclaimed property in Fort Myers and Naples area

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office currently holds more than 400,000 unclaimed property accounts valued at over $105 million in the Ft. Myers and Naples area. A press release from Patronis says consumers can claim their money at any time and at no cost.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “It’s my top priority to return every dollar of unclaimed property back to the rightful owners. One in five Floridians has unclaimed funds, and the Ft. Myers and Naples area alone holds over 400,000 unclaimed accounts. Search for your name online; it only takes seconds, and it is absolutely free.

“Florida has remained a national leader with our proactive efforts to return unclaimed property, and we will continue working to raise the bar even higher. Let us help reunite you with your unclaimed property—visit www.fltreasurehunt.gov today!”

4 Tips to Check if You Have Unclaimed Property:

1. No Cost to You by Working Directly with our Office. Checking the official website and filling out the claim form via the state will not cost you any money.

2. Check the Website. Go to www.fltreasurehunt.gov and enter in your information to see if you have unclaimed property. One out of every five Floridians has unclaimed property such as utility deposits or items from forgotten safe deposit boxes.

3. Fill Out All Forms. Read carefully, fill out completely and sign your claim form. Each claim form will detail the documentation you are required to provide. The required documentation will include (but may not be limited to) a copy of your current identification reflecting your current mailing address and documentation proving your ownership of the account. Please refer to the claim form for the specific documentation required for your claim.

4. Drop in the Mail. Mail the completed claim form with the required documentation to the address indicated on the form.

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

For more information about the unclaimed property visit the FLTreasureHunt.Gov

Writer: Lincoln Saunders