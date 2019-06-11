Two arrested for downtown Fort Myers motorcycle theft

Two people have been arrested after being accused of stealing a motorcycle, which was all caught on cam Saturday.

The Fort Myers Police Department received a call about a stolen 2011 Yamaha motorcycle from a downtown Fort Myers parking space.

Police watched camera footage from the area saw a red Chrysler minivan back up to the motorcycle, before a man and woman loaded the motorcycle into the back of the van and drove away.

The owner of the van was traced to a Fort Myers condominium. Police say they saw on camera the same van enter the parking lot of the condos, unload the motorcycle, and push it into one of the units.

Suspects Michael Dale Thomas, 35, and accomplice Melissa Jean Harty, 32, were arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Thomas was also charged with Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and transported to the Lee County jail.