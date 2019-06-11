Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor provides new ‘inside look”

A new look at a highly-anticipated project coming to Charlotte Harbor shows you fresh pictures of the luxury complex coming to charlotte harbor.

The excitement keeps building around Sunseeker Resorts Charlotte Harbor, which is owned by Allegiant Travel Company, despite it being more than a year from completion.

Prices for a Resort King or Queen Room starts at $175 and start at $499 for a Three-Bedroom Sun Suite Residence.

Tiffany Conley moved from Port Charlotte to North Port to live closer to more activities, but returns for Charlotte Harbor’s charm, “I’d say it is pretty laid-back, it is pretty chill I guess.”

Allegiant Airlines wants to build on those charms, hoping those qualities will attract locals and visitors alike.

The resort will bring new shops, restaurants, rooftop pool, fitness center, meeting space and hotel rooms.

According to their website, the exclusive Sunseeker Resorts Guest Benefits Program is still being finalized, but they say you can expect special guest’s access to:

Shuttle Transportation to & from Punta Gorda Airport

On-Property Rental Cars

Priority Access to Resort Restaurants & Entertainment Venues

Exclusive access to Sunseeker Resort’s Kingsway Country Club

Virtual Concierge Services

mySunseeker Loyalty Program

High-Speed Wi-Fi Throughout the Entire Resort

Unique pet accommodations & amenities

Allegiant Travel Company said in a statement “The prices and amenities listed on the website are meant to give people a general idea of what they can expect when Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens. They are subject to change.”

They also say construction is moving along on schedule and the resort is expected to open in fall 2020.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

