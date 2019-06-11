One year later Sunrise Apartment tenants still live in abhorrent conditions

Mold, broken pipes and a swimming pool full of green water – this apartment nightmare is far from over.

It has been almost a year since some of the stairwells at the apartment complex started to collapse. Since then, they have been repaired and back open.

But, there is plenty of work left to do at Sunrise Towers. A document filed last week shows three new complaints, which pushes up the number of code violations to 16.

Neighbors filled a complaint nearly two weeks ago after they noticed an elevator stuck on the fourth floor with the door wide open. But what concerns many is what lies behind their doors.

One woman told WINK News Watersong Realty, the management company under fire for horrible living conditions, did not let her tour the place prior to signing her lease.

With a bathtub in disgusting conditions, the tenant does not have a clean place to bathe her three-year-old child.

After WINK News uncovered how bad some of these apartments looked about a year ago, the City of Fort Myers stepped up and distributed vouchers to dozens of people living at Sunrise Towers. It is all in the effort to help them find a better quality of life elsewhere. Many of the tenants are now gone.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Michael Mora