Mother increases reward for information about son’s murder

Ten years ago, 29-year-old Ricardo Presas was playing a video game in his own bedroom when someone shot him from behind. His killer is still on the run. Now, his mother is offering $3,000 to anyone who can help solve his murder. If you know anything contact crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website or download the P3Tips App.