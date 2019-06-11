Infant dies after 911 call in Punta Gorda

A neighborhood grieving after an infant dies – it all happened along Narranja St. in Punta Gorda Tuesday. Now, a baby death investigation is underway.

“My heart sunk,” Nicole Souder said. “I knew something bad had happened.”

Souder rushed outside when she heard a commotion near her Punta Gorda home. Cops and ambulance drivers were going toward the house.

“I saw them running out with the baby in their arms,” Souder said.

The Punta Gorda Police Department said someone called 911 around 9 a.m. after finding an infant unresponsive in the 700 block of Narranja St. Charlotte County Emergency Medical Services took the baby to Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda. The infant died there later.

Now, detectives are awaiting autopsy results as neighbors offer their support to the families. It is a somber neighborhood, now the site of an investigation.

“If you need anything, I am here,” Souder said. “I will be praying for you.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora