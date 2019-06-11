Florida man works on email as kids run down roadway in dried feces, urine

Two kids were found wandering alone, covered in dried feces and urine. But a good Samaritan stepped in to help to make sure they were not hit by a car on a dangerous east Naples street.

The suspect, Julio Venage, 31, faces two charges of Neglect Child Without Great Bodily Harm.

A child of 18 months and a 4-year-old are wandering alone, inching closer to danger. Claudio Ortiz has lived near the busy and dangerous road for the last two years. He said it is no place for a child to walk alone.

“It hurts,” Ortiz said. “One, because I have younger brothers as well as two younger cousins and it hurts because you should take care of them and look after them. Me, that’s what I would do. I look after my little brothers.”

According to the arrest report, a witness called the sheriff’s office and said there were a pair of kids running down the road unclothed and covered in dried feces almost reaching the always busy Airport Pulling Rd.

Mother of two, Ashley Dawn, said hearing this does not sit well with her knowing the worst could have happened.

“I get goosebumps just thinking about that,” Dawn said, “because that would be devastating to know two kids died out here like that.”

The report cites Venage finally called to report the kids missing after an hour. He said he was preoccupied with an email and that he told the kids to wait for their diapers to be changed.

“That’s a long email,” Dawn said. “You know, you have two kids out front.”

“There’s almost no excuse for it,” Ortiz said. “You should always keep your eye on your kids. Can’t be running around by themselves.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora