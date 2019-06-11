Convenience store owner arrested for operating slot machines out of store

A Lehigh Acres convenience store owner was arrested when an undercover officer discovered the owner had working slot machines in the store where customers could gamble.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms Elvia Estrada was arrested after an undercover officer came into her convenience store in Lehigh Acres at the El Paso Supermarket, and gambled money on multiple slot machines.

According to a release from LCSO, the undercover agent entered the store on multiple occasions, entering $20 into the machine, and either winning or losing various amounts of money.

Each time the agent would take a printout of the winnings to Estrada at the cashier and she would return most of the payout amount.

On June 7, a search warrant was issued on the El Paso Supermarket and Estrada was placed under arrest by law enforcement.

Estrada was transported to the Lee County jail with multiple charges of gambling.

