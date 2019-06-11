NAPLES

Campiello Kitchen’s features its delicious ‘pizzeta’ for restaurant week

Published: June 11, 2019 6:31 PM EDT

Do you like pineapple on your pizza?

One downtown Naples restaurant does and that is not the only fruit they are piling on their pies.

WINK News Reporter Melinda Lee shows you what is cookin’ inside the Campiello Kitchen.

Reporter:Melinda Lee
Writer:Michael Mora
