Collier deputies searching for Bank of America robbery suspect

Collier County deputies confirm a robbery at the Bank of America at 12965 Collier Boulevard.

The incident happened at 10:10 Tuesday morning and it’s currently unknown whether the suspect was armed.

Detectives describe the suspect as a male wearing glasses, a black and white ball cap, green long sleeve shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff’s the office, a K9 unit, helicopter and drones are searching for the suspect.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-253-9300, or to remain anonymous call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.