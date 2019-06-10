WSJ reports Kim Jong Un’s half-brother was a CIA source

Wall Street Journal reports North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s half-brother was a CIA source before he was killed in 2017.

The news agency could not say what Kim Jong Nam was able to tell the U.S. intelligence agency, except that it was not likely he could provide details of North Korea’s inner workings.

Several sources reported North Korea ordered his assassination, but the complete circumstances of his death by poisoning in Malaysia are not clear.

Nam was the eldest son of former North korean leader Kim Jong Il.

RELATED: Detailed and public, Kim Jong Nam murder may never be solved

Writer: WINK News