Tyson Foods recalling chicken products due to possible plastic contamination

Thousands of pounds of Tyson Foods chicken fritter products are being recalled due to possible contamination.

The USDA says the company received three complaints from schools about hard plastic in the chicken fritters.

As a result, Tyson Foods is recalling more than 190,000 pounds of the following product:

32.81-lb. cases containing four 8.2-lb. bags of “FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN” and case code 0599NHL02.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Click here to view the label for the recalled products.

The recalled chicken fritters were shipped to institutions, including schools, nationwide. They were not available for retail sale.

Any institutions that purchased the affected products are urged to throw them away or return them.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection to this recall.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Tyson Foods at (888) 747-7611.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders