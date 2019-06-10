Suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault at Barefoot Beach

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted sexual battery at Barefoot Beach Preserve in North Naples Monday.

A female victim reported a man attempted to sexually assault her Sunday, June 2 and reported the crime on Tuesday, June 4.

The victim told CCSO detectives she was near Sailor Trail at Barefoot Beach around 7:30 p.m. that night. She reported a man passing by made a “sexual noise” and grabbed her from behind. She tried to break free, but the suspect fell on top of her and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to get up and run to her car and drive away.

According to CCSO, detectives said the suspect is a white male in his late 20s to early 40s, around 6 feet to 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a lean build and muscular arms. He had medium, wavy brown hair and bulgy eyes that were possibly brown in color.

The suspect also had multiple tattoos on at least one of his arms. One of the tattoos was possibly a clock or a nautical symbol, all black in color. He had a ruddy complexion, some scruff for facial hair and a very defined, low brow line with thick eyebrows. He was wearing a red-maroon, loose-fitting tank top and shorts. He may be driving a purple, lifted Jeep.

“Our dedicated deputies are working tireless to identify the suspect in this terrible crime,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “We are also asking for the public’s assistance if anyone has information.”

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: WINK News