Roofer accused of taking money, abandoning jobs

At least twenty-four people tell WINK News Campbell Roofing and Sheet Metal took their money and did not complete their jobs.

Everett Glover hired the Cape Coral business in September to put new roofs on three condominium buildings.

He calls the experience a nightmare.

“A lot of sleepless nights and worrying about what’s going to happen if we don’t get roofs on there,” he said.

Glover paid almost $56,000, or about two-thirds of the total cost he was quoted.

He says Campbell Roofing ripped off all three roofs, placed shingles on one and stopped showing up. Now, he says, some of the buildings are leaking.

Glover said owner Joshua Campbell never answers or returns calls, forcing him to hire a lawyer. He also reported Campbell to state agencies.

“I don’t think the systems working fast enough or working at all at this point, which is why I reached out to you guys,” Glover said.

In multiple cases, clients say Campbell Roofing and Sheet Metal took money and never touched the roof.

Larry Stone of Naples paid Campbell almost $24,000 in September 2018 and said no work was done.

Sam Azraqi of Naples paid Campbell $19,400 by September 2018 and said no work was done.

Kathy Myher of Naples paid Campbell $19,400 by September 2018 and said no work was done.

“He’s just taking everyone’s money and not doing the work, and nobody’s doing anything about it,” Myhre said.

Kim Wright of Naples said Campbell has $39,000 of her money that the company won’t return.

Lori Tyll of Naples paid Campbell almost $50,000. She said by July 2018, they completed a tear off and stopped showing up.

“It’s sad what he did. Took all our money and never finished the job,” she explained.

Melissa Spaich, Annette Dedio and Marc Schnee said their jobs were started, but abandoned.

Some clients have since fired Campbell Roofing. All are demanding refunds, several via lawsuits.

Josh Campbell told WINK over the phone that people embezzled from him, that he’s chipping away at the jobs and not taking on any new work.

DISCIPLINE

In the past fifteen years, the DBPR has fined owner Josh Campbell, put him on probation and even suspended him.

The State Attorney General’s Office told WINK they have an active consumer investigation into Campbell Roofing and Sheet Metal.

Charlotte County said in August 2008, Campbell was brought before the Board for 6 counts of failing to obtain final inspections on 6 permits. In May 2009, his permitting privileges were revoked for the same offense, but for 12 counts. In February 2011, Campbell requested and received his permitting privileges restored.

Last month, the Lynn Haven Police Department in Bay County charged Campbell with grand theft stemming from a roofing job. He was arrested, bonded out, and the case is pending.

HOW TO BACKGROUND

Before hiring a contractor, consumers should verify the contractor is both registered and licensed. Closed contractor complaints with the DBPR are posted with the license information.

The county clerk’s web site will post lawsuits, small claims cases and charges.

Contractor complaints can also be filed at various levels.

At the state level, consumers can report issues to the State Attorney General and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The DBPR says local jurisdictions also have disciplinary authority over state registered contractors per s.489.131(7), Florida Statutes. In addition, local jurisdictions have disciplinary authority to suspend the permits and permitting privileges of certified contractors for willful code violations and fraud per s.489.113(4), Florida Statutes.

Law enforcement agencies may also have an economic crimes unit where consumer can report concerns.

Clients who lose money may also apply for the state recovery fund. In 2017-2018, The Department of Business and Professional Regulation tells us they received 139 claims. Of that number, 77 of those claims were eligible. Of the eligible claims, 44 of them were awarded money and the average claim pay out was $35,660.85. The Florida Legislature appropriated $5.5 million dollars which was available for consumers during the 2017-18 fiscal year. The amount varies from year to year depending on how much the legislature decides to appropriate.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

