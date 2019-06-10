Man arrested for Charlotte County deputy-involved hit-and-run

A man is behind bars after he was arrested for a deputy-involved hit-and-run while he was on his way to court for previous crimes he was accused of and then found gulity of by a jury.

Florida Highway Patrol assisted Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Khalil Ali Bynum, 23, Monday for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and three counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage.

A Charlotte County deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle Bynum was driving with a female passenger on U.S. 41 near Chamberlain Boulevard in a strip mall parking lot. Both got out initially and then attempted to flee. Bynum sped away in his car and dragged the deputy in the process.

Eventually the deputy was able to get free of the vehicle. But Bynum’s car crashed into a pillar at the strip mall almost hitting pedestrians and then hit the deputy’s patrol car.

Bynum fled the scene, and a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) alert was issued by FHP, the investigating agency.

Bynum was found at Charlotte County courthouse with the vehicle he fled in. He was there attending his own grand theft jury trial. The judge let the trial continue, and Bynum was found guilty on those charges.

Bynum was taken to Charlotte County jail afterward and held on new charges from the hit-and-run. His current booking details are not available.

Bynum has an arrest history in Charlotte County that dates as far back as 2014 with addresses that place him in Port Charlotte and Orlando.