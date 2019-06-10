Heat, lack of oxygen caused fish kill at Lely Resort park

Dozens of fish are now food for bigger prey. People are still searching for the answer of what caused a massive fish kill at a park in Collier County. It turns out the cause for the pileup could be heat.

Over the weekend, witnesses happened upon a school of dead fish at Eagle lakes Community Park at Lely Resort in South Naples.

The water at the park is now lined with scavenging vultures, laying claim to the washed-up scores of fish.

"Who would've thought that there would be that many dead fish in one spot? It's scary."

Community members want answers. There seemed to be no fish left in the pond. Deputies said there was no chemical spill in the area. And mosquito control said the last treatment at the park was in May.

"I would definitely want to try to figure out why that was happening,"

Collier County’s pollution control section said it sampled the water and said the fish likely didn’t have enough oxygen to survive.

"Just very sad all around,"

The county said water samples showed the water at the park had less than half the dissolved oxygen it should. They also saw fish gulping for air.

"We can't be killing every animal out there,"

The county used aerators to add oxygen to the pond, but clearly the hot weather did damage near the popular walking trail.

"Not walking my dog there anymore,"

The county’s pollution section said it’s not qualified to answer whether it’s safe or not to bring pets nearby currently. The pond is not an area people are supposed to fish or swim, regardless.

The county could not confirm if the pond would be restocked.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein