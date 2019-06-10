Florida man said cocaine on his nose wasn’t his

A Florida man caught with cocaine on his nose told deputies it wasn’t his, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, 20, was pulled over during a traffic stop early Sunday, deputies said. One of the deputies almost immediately spotted a white powder on his nose and identified it as cocaine.

The powder later tested positive for the drug.

Jimenez tried to tell the deputies the cocaine on his nose wasn’t his, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they also found a backpack with 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills.

