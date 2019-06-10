Florida man exposes himself to young girls on Naples Pier

A judge sets bond at $30,000 for a man police said exposed himself repeatedly to a pair of young girls. One parent we talked with at Naples beach is angry.

Naples beach and the pier is a place to visit and relax. But on Sunday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Walter Jimenez, 32 years old, is accused of exposing himself to young girls at the Naples Pier.

Now behind bars, Jimenez faces charges of five counts of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.

“I would be really uncomfortable and really scared if me and my kids saw that,” said Kellie Cardona, a visitor. “We chose this place because of it being friendly. It’s a little alarming.”

The arrest report states Jiminez was using the public shower. He pulled his swimsuit down several times and started touching himself in front of two girls.

Two residents living in Naples said it smears the area’s reputation when a person does an egregious act like that.

“I mean there’s nobody who should be flashing or showing themselves to younger women young ladies,” Joe Toschi said. “It’s just disgusting.”

“I would not come to this beach,” Linda Toschi said, “because I would be afraid that my children or grandchildren would be exposed to that.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora