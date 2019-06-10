Detectives search for two men in a gas station robbery

Detectives are searching for two men in a Charlotte County gas station robbery Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the suspect with long sleeves went behind the counter of a Pilot Gas Station at 26505 Jones Loop Rd. He began loading cartons of Marlboro cigarettes in a plastic bag, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release states.

The second man in the dark t-shirt grabbed the cashier and placed his hand over her mouth as she went towards the counter.

“Shut up and stay quiet,” the suspect said.

The employee broke free and the suspects left the gas station in a white pickup truck, heading towards Interstate 75.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.