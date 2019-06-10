Deputies arrest Englewood man for possession of child pornography

Charlotte County deputies arrest an Englewood man on Friday for possession of around 7,000 files of child pornography.

The suspect Frank Ciavattieri, 79, faces charges of 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Distribution of Obscene Material.

In May, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Task Force detectives used an app to conduct an undercover investigation into internet sharing of child pornography.

The investigation found significant activity from an address at the 500 block of Rotonda Circle in Charlotte County, according to the CCSO press release. Investigators found 7,000 files of child pornography at the address where Ciavattieri lives.