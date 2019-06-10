Burger King worker mops up table. (Credit: Katie Duran)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)

Burger King to Florida workers: Mopping tabletops is not okay

Published: June 10, 2019 9:58 AM EDT

Burger King is retraining workers in a Florida franchise after an employee was caught on video cleaning a table with a floor mop.

Disgusted customer Katie Duran shared her video with News4Jax, complaining that she had just eaten on the same table.

A Friday apology from the fast food chain condemns the employee’s actions as unacceptable.

The TV station reports that records show the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents, dirty food freezers and people working without hair nets.

Author: Associated Press
