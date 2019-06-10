Pilot dead in Manhattan helicopter crash



There is at least one dead after a helicopter crashed into a building in New York City Monday.

According to the Associated Press, The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

AP said It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was at the scene and said all information is preliminary at this time.

“It was not a routine landing,” Cuomo said. “There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof.”

The crash isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square. And it’s not known what type of helicopter was involved.

The governor said people in the building felt the building shake. And the fire department said the fire is currently under control.

No one in the building was harmed due to the crash or fire.

There is no indication at this time that the incident is related to terrorist activity.

“Obviously if you are a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” Cuomo said. “I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit the building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes. At this point there is no indication that that is the case.”

Manhattan officials said the cause is under investigation.

