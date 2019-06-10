22-year old dies in ATV accident, driver, 18, charged with DUI manslaughter

A Naples man died early Monday morning in an ATV accident that involved alcohol, according to Florida Highway patrol.

A report from FHP says Koleton Mitchell, 18, was driving a two passenger Polaris RZR down a trail in the woods near 260 Sabal Palm Road with Oliver Mey, 20, and Brenden Eddington, 22.

The ATV was riding in reverse down a slope when it slammed into a tree. Eddington was sitting in the back of the Polaris on a cooler and was thrown off when the ATV turned over on top of him.

Mitchell and Mey removed the ATV from on top of Eddington and took him back to the residence and called 911.

Paramedics took Eddington to NCH Baker Hospital Downtown where he was later pronounced deceased.

Koleton Mitchell has been charged with DUI Manslaughter.

