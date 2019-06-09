Woman ends up behind bars while visiting Naples Jail

A woman accused of retail theft, along with several other crimes, is behind bars after she was found visiting an inmate in jail

On Sunday, June 2, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tiffany Nicole Gross, 25, for a retail theft committed in May.

According to the arrest report, Gross was caught on surveillance camera in May taking a blue bank bag with more than $200 cash from her previous place of work she had been fired from. Gross fled the scene, and the business notified law enforcement, wishing to press charges.

Last Sunday, Gross was visiting an inmate at the CCSO visitor center. A deputy responded to her location and arrested her.

Gross has a history of fleeing law enforcement with multiple criminal investigations against her and arrests dating back to 2012. She is originally from Cape Coral but is considered homeless. Before her arrest, Gross was also considered a missing person.

Gross faces charges for Retail Theft, Petit Theft under $100 (and $100 to $300) for the accused crime in May. She also faces added charges for Grand Theft ($300 to $5000), Dealing In Stolen Property and Fraud (Obtaining Goods Over $300 With Credit Card).

Gross is in custody at Naples Jail Center with no set bond.

Writer: WINK News