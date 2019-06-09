Tice community holds prayer for man critically injured in hit-and-run

Community members in Tice gathered Sunday night to pray for a neighbor dragged by a truck.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abel Montejo Hernandez last week for a hit-an-run. Herandez is accused of hitting Nathan Reed with his truck.

Witnesses told us Reed was riding a three-wheeled bike along Tice Street when he was hit by a truck. They were able to get the driver to stop before they say he took off again.

Organizers of the prayer event said they did it because Reed has been a contributor to the community.

Lee County deputies said Hernandez was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Reed remains in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.

Hernandez remains in custody at Lee County Jail with bond set at $37,000.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein