ESTERO

Roadblock on southbound I-75 off ramp, Corkscrew Rd. exit in Estero

Published: June 9, 2019 6:23 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a hit-and-run crash on the southbound I-75 off ramp for Corkscrew Road exit 123 Sunday in Estero.

According to FHP, the crash is blocking the off ramp.

