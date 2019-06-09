Photo by WINK News via Google Maps. Writer:WINK News Published: June 9, 2019 6:23 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended 3 suspects wanted for vehicle theft and hit-and-run Roadway clear after vehicle fire on Alligator Alley in Collier ESTERO Roadblock on southbound I-75 off ramp, Corkscrew Rd. exit in Estero Published: June 9, 2019 6:23 PM EDT Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a hit-and-run crash on the southbound I-75 off ramp for Corkscrew Road exit 123 Sunday in Estero. According to FHP, the crash is blocking the off ramp. Writer:WINK News SHARE