Retired MLB player David Ortiz reportedly shot in Dominican Republic

Published: June 9, 2019 10:21 PM EDT
Updated: June 9, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

ESPN sources tweeted retired Major League Baseball player David Ortiz was shot during a burglary attempt in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz’s father confirmed with the sports media agency, Sunday.

ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Michael Eaves tweeted Ortiz’s father told ESPN the former Red Sox player was shot at Santo Domingo amusement center.

Yahoo Sports reported a suspect has been arrested, according to Dominican journalist Jose Monegro.

Monegro tweeted in Spanish. English translation said, “David Ortíz was shot and wounded in Dial’s disco, in the Eastern Zone. He was taken to the Comprehensive Medical Center. He was also wounded TV presenter Jhoel Lopez, who accompanied him. The aggressor was arrested in the same place.”

However official details are unconfirmed. Ortiz’s health status is unknown currently.

