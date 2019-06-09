Retired MLB player David Ortiz reportedly shot in Dominican Republic

ESPN sources tweeted retired Major League Baseball player David Ortiz was shot during a burglary attempt in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz’s father confirmed with the sports media agency, Sunday.

ESPN SportsCenter Anchor Michael Eaves tweeted Ortiz’s father told ESPN the former Red Sox player was shot at Santo Domingo amusement center.

David Ortiz was shot and wounded at a Santo Doningo amusement center, his father Leo Ortiz told ESPN Digital. https://t.co/RCYh7FGWKL — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) June 10, 2019

.@Enrique_Rojas1 spoke to David Ortiz’s father after learning that he was shot in a burglary attempt in the DR: “They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred.” — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

Yahoo Sports reported a suspect has been arrested, according to Dominican journalist Jose Monegro.

Monegro tweeted in Spanish. English translation said, “David Ortíz was shot and wounded in Dial’s disco, in the Eastern Zone. He was taken to the Comprehensive Medical Center. He was also wounded TV presenter Jhoel Lopez, who accompanied him. The aggressor was arrested in the same place.”

However official details are unconfirmed. Ortiz’s health status is unknown currently.

David Ortíz fue herido de un disparo en la discoteca Dial, de la Zona Oriental. Fue llevado de emergencia al Centro Médico Integral. También fue herido el presentador de televisión Jhoel López, quien lo acompañaba. EL agresor fue detenido en el mismo lugar. — José P. Monegro (@JoseMonegro) June 10, 2019

