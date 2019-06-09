Lehigh Acres man in critical condition after being hit by a car on I-75

A Lehigh Acres man is left with critical injuries after being struck by a car on Interstate 75 Sunday morning.

Jovenst Voltaire, 35, was driving a Nissan Murano behind Riquelmis Hernandez, 47, who was moving in a Ford Transit, both on I-75 at mile marker 124 near San Carlos Park.

The Nissan struck the Ford, leading the van to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. The Nissan came to a stop in the middle lane.

Voltaire, who was under the influence of alcohol, stepped out of the car following the crash. While there, Tyronne Cole, 34, was moving near him in a Chevy Impala, per the FHP press release. The Chevy unsuccessfully swerved to avoid the Nissan and hit Voltaire.

Now, Voltaire is in critical condition.