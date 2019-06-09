Lehigh Acres man hit by car, critically injured on I-75

A Lehigh Acres man was critically injured after being struck by a car on I-75 Sunday morning.

Jovenst Voltaire, 35, was driving a Nissan Murano behind Riquelmis Hernandez, 47, who was driving a Ford Transit, both on I-75 at mile marker 124 near San Carlos Park.

The Nissan struck the Ford, leading the van to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. The Nissan came to a stop in the middle lane.

Voltaire, who was under the influence of alcohol, stepped out of the car following the crash. While there, Tyronne Cole, 34, was moving near him in a Chevy Impala, per the FHP press release. The Chevy unsuccessfully swerved to avoid the Nissan and hit Voltaire.

Now, Voltaire is in critical condition.