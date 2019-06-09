Lee County teacher receives grant money at Tony Awards

A teacher at East Lee County High School was at the big show.

Teacher Dennis Hall represented Southwest Florida at the Tony Awards in New York Sunday.

The high school’s theater program was awarded $10,000 by the group that puts on the Tony’s — American Theater Wing. Only 13 school nationwide received this grant.

“It holds weight. This is the American Theater Wing,” Hall said. “This is the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative. We were only 13 schools in the nation that got this. And we were one of them. I think they see the potential for what theater can do.”

The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative grant money will help the local high school with its next theater production.

Writer: WINK News