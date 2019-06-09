Bonita Springs couple killed in plane crash owned local salons

WINK News learned two of the victims in a fatal small plane crash in Nash County, North Carolina own Felix Andrew Salons in Southwest Florida Sunday.

Felix and Roberta Laquidara own four salons in the area. Their family lives in Bonita Springs.

Greg and Evva Boll were also victims, who died in the crash. Their family lives in Naples.

The two married couples, with their two pet dogs, were on a plane heading from Naples Airport to Maryland when it crashed before reaching their destination.

Seacrest Country Day School in South Naples shared a Facebook post on its page remembering the two families. Both the Boll and Laquidara families had children who attended Seacrest.

Writer: WINK News