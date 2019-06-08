Naples pilot dies in plane crash in North Carolina

Authorities tell CBS 17 that four people were on board a plane that fatally crashed in Nash County, North Carolina on Friday.

NTSB officials remained at the scene conducting their investigation through Friday night and will continue through Saturday night. The wreckage is expected to be removed on Sunday.

Two wings were found as deputies investigated a report of a downed aircraft Friday in Nash County.

“That was a real shock and surprise,” Amelia Harper with the Rocky Mount Telegram said.

One of the wings ended up in her yard.

“Our house has suddenly become command central for this plane crash search and that is not what I was expecting when I woke up today,” Harper said.

Highway 43 near Harrison Road in the Aventon area of the county is closed as Nash County deputies and other emergency responders investigate, the news release said.

“I heard a loud noise, it was like a propeller type thing,” Brenda Hawkins, a neighbor said. “I kept looking up in the sky to see what it was but I could never see what it was. But I never could see anything. And then the next thing I knew I heard a loud clump like something had hit the ground,” Hawkins said.

The FAA released a statement Friday that said local officials reported a Piper PA-46 had been discovered in a rural area.

“The FAA issued an alert notice earlier today to advise search and rescue officials about the missing aircraft. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident. We will update the statement when we get new information,” the FAA’s statement read.

A Piper PA-46 is a single-engine light aircraft capable of carrying a pilot and five passengers.

On Saturday, the FAA confirmed four people were on the plane that took off from Naples Airport in Florida, enroute to Easton/Newman Field in Maryland.

The plane became missing and FAA issued an alert notice at 1:49 p.m. Friday to alert search and rescue officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Author: CBS 17 LOCAL Writer: Lincoln Saunders