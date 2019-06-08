Man arrested for 2016 death of Fort Myers woman

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Wales Police Department arrested Earl Joiner Saturday in connection to the 2016 cold case death of Heyzel Obando in Fort Myers.

Joiner was arrested at an auto repair shop in Lake Wales off U.S. 27. Law enforcement had a murder warrant for his arrest.

Joiner was in a relationship with Obando at the time of her death and has a history of arrests but no previous convictions. Both arrests were for battery and domestic violence in 2013.

In 2016, WINK News reported close friends of Obando had immediate skepticism over whether Joiner knew about the cause of Obando’s death. One of Obando’s friends said she would come crying to her because of problems with Joiner at the time.

Recently, producers of the TV series “Cold Justice” picked up her case and partnered with law enforcement agencies. The series just wrapped up the episode focused on Obando’s death investigation.

Obando had two young daughters, who were taken into custody by Florida Department of Children and Families at the time of her death.

